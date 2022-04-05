EU stocks sag on prospect of more Russia sanctions

(@FahadShabbir)

London, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :EU stocks sagged on Tuesday after Brussels proposed further sanctions against Russia in response to killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha that have prompted international condemnation.

Elsewhere, US stocks were mostly lower, while Asian equity markets rose. The Dollar was mixed versus major rivals.

Frankfurt stocks shed 0.7 percent while Paris slumped 1.3 percent after the EU signalled it wants to impose sanctions on Russian coal and shipping.

"Stock markets in continental Europe are under pressure as the EU announced plans to reduce its dependency on coal from Russia," said market analyst David Madden at Equiti Capital.

"Tensions between Moscow and the West have ticked up, and that has prompted a decline in equities," he added, pointing to a thinly veiled threat by Russian President Vladimir Putin to withhold food exports to "hostile" nations.

Russia is a major exporter of wheat, as is Ukraine, where production is likely to severely disrupted due to the Russian invasion.

In the end the EU didn't target oil, the prospect of which had sent oil prices sharply higher Monday.

- 'Pressure is growing' - While coal sanctions are likely to have a limited impact, "the pressure is growing for this commitment to be extended to oil and gas supplies," said market analyst Michael Hewson at CMC Markets UK.

"It is becoming ever clearer that Russia is likely to become increasingly more isolated as sanctions get tightened and widened further, with the prospect that inflationary pressure in the global economy will remain more persistent in the coming months," he added.

Both Brent North Sea and WTI oil contracts dipped on Tuesday.

The additional EU sanctions came days after dozens of bodies were found on the streets in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, though some countries remain worried of the potential economic fallout.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky blames Russian troops for the killings, but the Kremlin has denied responsibility.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan signalled more US sanctions were on the way this week.

The US Treasury said Tuesday said that the United States will bar Russia from making debt payments using funds held at American banks, to ramp up the economic pain on Moscow.

Wall Street traded moderately lower Tuesday after posting strong gains Monday despite continued uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine.

But market analyst Patrick J. O'Hare at Briefing.com said investors were concerned that the rally by stocks off March lows won't last.

Investors "will be battling the idea that further upside will be harder to come by given an existing backdrop that includes rising interest rates, persistently high inflation pressures around the globe, and Russia's continued attack on Ukraine," he said.

Traders will also be keeping a close eye on the release this week of minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting, hoping for an insight into officials' thinking over future monetary policy.

After the Fed's expected quarter-point interest rate hike last month, there are increasing bets on a half-point lift in May in light of soaring inflation and strong jobs data that suggest the US economy remains robust enough to absorb higher borrowing costs.

- Key figures around 1530 GMT - New York - Dow: DOWN less than 0.1 percent at 34,893.24 points EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 1.0 percent at 3,909.97 London - FTSE 100: UP 0.7 percent at 7,613.72 (close) Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.7 percent at 14,424.36 (close) Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 1.3 percent at 6,645.51 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.2 percent at 27,787.98 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: Closed for a holiday Shanghai - Composite: Closed for a holiday Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.4 percent at $107.07 per barrel West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.3 percent at $103.02 per barrel Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0927 from $1.0978 late Monday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3115 from $1.3114Euro/pound: DOWN at 83.31 pence from 83.65 penceDollar/yen: UP at 123.38 Yen from 122.78 yen