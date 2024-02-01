EU Strikes 50-bn-euro Ukraine Aid Deal
Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2024 | 06:22 PM
EU leaders on Thursday struck a deal with Viktor Orban to get 50 billion euros in financial aid to Ukraine, overcoming the Hungarian leader's veto with surprising speed at a crunch summit in Brussels
Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) EU leaders on Thursday struck a deal with Viktor Orban to get 50 billion Euros in financial aid to Ukraine, overcoming the Hungarian leader's veto with surprising speed at a crunch summit in Brussels.
"All 27 leaders agreed on an additional EUR50 billion support package for Ukraine within the EU budget," European Council president Charles Michel, who chairs the summit, wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
"This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine."
The abrupt about-face from Orban on the vitally needed four-year funding package for Kyiv came as after EU leaders offered a possible review of the spending in two years.
"EU Member States one more time show their solidarity and unity in the actions to Ukrainian people to withstand the war," wrote Ukraine's Prime Minister Denis Shmygal.
"Each of your votes is a significant contribution to our joint victory."
As doubts swirl over future support from Ukraine's other major ally the United States, the EU deal is a major boost for Kyiv as Russia's war nears the start of its third year.
The money will plug holes in the Ukrainian government's budget to allow it to pay salaries and services, as its outgunned soldiers battle to hold back Moscow's forces.
Orban -- Russia's closest ally in the EU -- sparked fury from his 26 counterparts in the bloc by thwarting a December deal on the aid.
The Hungarian nationalist was accused of holding Ukraine's future hostage in a bid to blackmail Brussels into releasing billions of euros in frozen EU funds for Budapest.
Recent Stories
Five key facts about cancer
Thousands strike in Finland over labour reform
JI to hold public meeting on Feb 3
Shares in French bank BNP sink despite record profit
Eurozone inflation slows to 2.8% in January
BoE freezes interest rate as inflation stays high
Rupee gains 03 paisa against dollar
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 414 points
Weight-loss drug maker Novo Nordisk's profit surges as sales boom
Stock markets stumble as Fed crushes March rate cut hope
VC University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) calls on Chairman IPO
Deutsche Bank to cut jobs after drop in 2023 profit
More Stories From Business
-
Shares in French bank BNP sink despite record profit1 minute ago
-
Eurozone inflation slows to 2.8% in January21 minutes ago
-
BoE freezes interest rate as inflation stays high21 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 03 paisa against dollar21 minutes ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 414 points21 minutes ago
-
Weight-loss drug maker Novo Nordisk's profit surges as sales boom7 minutes ago
-
Stock markets stumble as Fed crushes March rate cut hope7 minutes ago
-
CDWP okays Rs2 bln project, recommends 3 projects worth Rs136.6 bln 3 to ECNEC1 hour ago
-
Deutsche Bank to cut jobs after drop in 2023 profit7 minutes ago
-
ICCI and Bahria University to collaborate to promote entrepreneurship2 hours ago
-
Senate body discusses implementation status of recommendations on various commodities2 hours ago
-
CDWP okays Rs2 bln project, recommends 3 projects worth Rs136.6 bln 3 to ECNEC2 hours ago