EU Strikes 50-bn-euro Ukraine Aid Deal

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2024 | 06:22 PM

EU leaders on Thursday struck a deal with Viktor Orban to get 50 billion euros in financial aid to Ukraine, overcoming the Hungarian leader's veto with surprising speed at a crunch summit in Brussels

EU leaders on Thursday struck a deal with Viktor Orban to get 50 billion Euros in financial aid to Ukraine, overcoming the Hungarian leader's veto with surprising speed at a crunch summit in Brussels.

"All 27 leaders agreed on an additional EUR50 billion support package for Ukraine within the EU budget," European Council president Charles Michel, who chairs the summit, wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine."

The abrupt about-face from Orban on the vitally needed four-year funding package for Kyiv came as after EU leaders offered a possible review of the spending in two years.

"EU Member States one more time show their solidarity and unity in the actions to Ukrainian people to withstand the war," wrote Ukraine's Prime Minister Denis Shmygal.

"Each of your votes is a significant contribution to our joint victory."

As doubts swirl over future support from Ukraine's other major ally the United States, the EU deal is a major boost for Kyiv as Russia's war nears the start of its third year.

The money will plug holes in the Ukrainian government's budget to allow it to pay salaries and services, as its outgunned soldiers battle to hold back Moscow's forces.

Orban -- Russia's closest ally in the EU -- sparked fury from his 26 counterparts in the bloc by thwarting a December deal on the aid.

The Hungarian nationalist was accused of holding Ukraine's future hostage in a bid to blackmail Brussels into releasing billions of euros in frozen EU funds for Budapest.

