EU strikes deal to cap Ukraine imports of poultry, corn, some grains

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) EU member states and lawmakers on Wednesday reached a deal to cap duty-free imports of some Ukrainian grains, which were allowed in the wake of Russia's invasion but have drawn fierce protests from farmers in the bloc.

The agreement renews for one year the tariff exemption granted in 2022, but adds oats -- as well as eggs, poultry and sugar -- to the list of products with import "safeguards" preventing cheap imports from flooding the market.

Wheat and barley will not be added to the safeguard list.

The regulation "provides for an emergency brake for poultry, eggs and sugar", as well as "oats, maize, groats (a grain with its outer shell removed) and honey", the European Parliament said in a press release.

The 27-nation bloc dropped tariffs on Ukrainian imports in a bid to help keep Ukraine's economy afloat after Russia invaded in February 2022.

Two years into the conflict, EU farmers complain they are being undercut by cheaper imports from Ukrainian producers who are not bound by stricter EU rules -- for example, on animal welfare -- with the issue fuelling angry protests across the bloc.

European Parliament rapporteur Sandra Kalniete said in the statement that the deal "reinforces the EU's continued commitment to stand by Ukraine" in the face of the Russian invasion.

She said it also "bolstered safeguard measures that would alleviate the pressure on EU farmers should they be overwhelmed by a sudden surge in Ukrainian imports."