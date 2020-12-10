EU Summit Has 'Good Chance' to Reach Compromise on Budget Row - German Diplomatic Source

There is a "good chance" for the EU leaders to find a "solution" to their rule of law row during the ongoing summit in Brussels, as a hardline option of leaving Hungary and Warsaw out of the bloc's recovery plan is considered a non-starter, which would take time and further antagonize the rebel nations, a German diplomatic source told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) There is a "good chance" for the EU leaders to find a "solution" to their rule of law row during the ongoing summit in Brussels, as a hardline option of leaving Hungary and Warsaw out of the bloc's recovery plan is considered a non-starter, which would take time and further antagonize the rebel nations, a German diplomatic source told Sputnik.

The EU leaders are meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday in a last-minute bid to green-light the 2021-2027 budget and the coronavirus recovery fund. The approval is being held back by Hungary and Poland, who oppose a plan to make access to EU funds conditional on member states' commitment to the rule of law. Amid the protracted row, there have been calls to exclude the two countries from the recovery fund if they keep withholding their go-ahead. Germany, which holds the presidency of the Council of the EU, has been leading efforts to find a compromise.

"There is a good chance that a real solution is presented today or tomorrow to the heads of state at the European summit. Nobody believes in the alternative solutions of shoving Hungary and Poland aside; it would take months to organize and the two rebel countries would then block the union with repeated vetoes on everything," the German diplomatic source said.

Budapest and Warsaw earlier also signaled that the sides were nearing a compromise. On Wednesday, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Gowin said that Warsaw, Budapest and Berlin had reached an agreement, expressing hope that it would be supported by the rest of EU members.

A day prior to that, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban proclaimed, after meeting with his Polish counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki, that the sides were a "centimeter away" from a mutually beneficial solution.