UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Takes Aim At Apple In Landmark Antitrust Cases

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 07:28 PM

EU takes aim at Apple in landmark antitrust cases

The EU's powerful competition authority opened a series of cases against Apple on Tuesday, in a sign that Brussels was not backing down in its efforts to rein in US-based tech giants

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The EU's powerful competition authority opened a series of cases against Apple on Tuesday, in a sign that Brussels was not backing down in its efforts to rein in US-based tech giants.

The cases put Apple back into the crosshairs four years after Brussels ordered the California-based giant to repay 13 billion Euros ($14.7 billion at current rates) in back taxes on antitrust concerns.

The claims, which Apple angrily rejects, land as Brussels is preparing historic changes to EU law that would beef up Europe's ability to limit the size and power of so-called digital "gate-keepers" that also include Amazon, Google and Facebook.

In the EU's first case, the European Commission followed a complaint brought by Sweden-based Spotify and others that accused Apple of making unfair use of its app store to promote its own Apple Music.

The commission also launched an in depth investigation into Apple Pay based on concerns that the fast-growing and easy-to-use payment system is shutting out rivals.

Spotify filed a formal complaint in 2019 that took issue with restrictions by Apple on apps that don't use its payment system on its App Store.

Apple takes a 30 percent cut from businesses using its store, which Spotify says amounts to a violation of fair competition rules.

"It appears that Apple obtained a 'gatekeeper' role when it comes to the distribution of apps and content to users of Apple's popular devices," said EU Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager in a statement.

"We need to ensure that Apple's rules do not distort competition in markets where Apple is competing with other app developers, for example with its music streaming service Apple Music or with Apple Books." The European Union's in-depth investigations do not necessarily mean a fault has been found, and there is no deadline for the commission to complete its case.

But the commission said it would pursue the case "as a matter of priority" amid complaints that the EU moves too slowly in clamping down on the fast-changing tech business.

"Apple's anticompetitive behaviour has intentionally disadvantaged competitors, created an unlevel playing field, and deprived consumers of meaningful choice for far too long," Spotify said in a statement.

"We welcome the European Commission's decision to formally investigate Apple, and hope they'll act with urgency to ensure fair competition on the iOS platform for all participants in the digital economy," it added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Google Music Business Europe Facebook European Union Brussels 2019 Apple Market All From Billion

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues directives to implement ..

15 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi, Iraqi Minister of Culture discuss ..

30 minutes ago

‘Harassment, threats to diplomat staff become ro ..

32 minutes ago

Citizen injured in result of unprovoked firing by ..

41 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz starts apolitical account of Instagra ..

58 minutes ago

UAE, UK discuss cultural ties

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.