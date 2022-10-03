UrduPoint.com

EU Takes More Gas Than Puts In Storage Facilities - Operator

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2022 | 03:30 PM

EU Takes More Gas Than Puts in Storage Facilities - Operator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Gas offtake from the European underground gas storage facilities (UGS) has exceeded the input for the first time since spring, driven by Belgium tapping all of its gas reserves within last 24 hours, according to preliminary data from the Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) association.

European UGS are filled by 87.83%, containing over 95 billion cubic meters of gas, as of the gas day on September 30, which ended at 04:00 GMT on October 1, according to the GIE. The gas input rate has been declining for the sixth day in a row to 0.51 percentage points per day, the lowest in the last six months.

The decrease is caused by Belgium almost completely emptying its only underground gas storage facility, with the offtake totaling 92.

09 percentage points, GIE data showed.

The new heating season in Europe is due to start in mid-October, although last year it was pushed until November. At the same time, gas deliveries from Russia remain limited given that the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore pipelines in the Baltic Sea were damaged by explosions and rendered inoperative earlier this week. The Swedish and Danish authorities said they discovered gas leaks caused by undersea explosions, with the consensus being that the incident was a result of sabotage.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe Nord Same Belgium September October November Gas All From Billion

Recent Stories

Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

1 hour ago
 Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operation ..

Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operations in Balochistan flood-hit are ..

2 hours ago
 Fawad Chaudhary reacts to coalition govt leaders' ..

Fawad Chaudhary reacts to coalition govt leaders' claims about cipher

3 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz wins legal battle for passport custod ..

Maryam Nawaz wins legal battle for passport custody

4 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for long-term US commitment to cope ..

Pakistan calls for long-term US commitment to cope with climate challenges

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.