EU to Allocate $39Mln for Urgent Assistance to Lebanon Over Port Blast

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The European Union will allocate 33 million Euros ($39 million) in a bid to provide Lebanon with necessary medical and humanitarian assistance in the wake of Tuesday's deadly explosion in the port of the Beirut capital, EU Commission's press service said on Thursday.

"The Commission is mobilising over ‚¬33 million for first emergency needs, medical support and equipment, and protection of critical infrastructure. The Commission will consider further support depending on the on-going humanitarian needs assessment," the press service said in a statement issued after talks between EU Commission Head Ursula von der Leyen and Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab.

The two officials discussed the aid that the EU had already provided to Lebanon due to the powerful blast, including the dispatch of over 100 rescue staff members with search dogs and emergency medical supplies, the statement read.

The EU has engaged its Copernicus Satellite map system to help assess the extent of the damage, according to the statement.

The commission's chief has also expressed the readiness to send a warship for the evacuation of casualties, as well as additional teams of experts and the necessary equipment to help handle hazardous chemical, biological and radioactive substances after the blast.

The commission's head has also offered support in the talks with International Financial Institutions, "which could help unlock further economic support," according to the statement.

At the same time, a large number of countries have already lent a helping hand to Beirut and extended their condolences over the tragedy, which left around 300,000 people homeless and killed over 130 people.

Among those states are Lebanon's regional neighbors, including Iran, Qatar, Kuwait and Iraq, which have already assisted Beirut by sending medical and humanitarian aid.

According to instructions issued by Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, a rescue and search team has been sent to Lebanon to help search for those missing and injured in the result of the powerful explosion, state news agency QNA reported.

The Lebanese capital was severely hit by the massive explosion late on August 4, with at least 137 people being killed and some 5,000 others injured, according to the latest data provided by the country's Health Ministry. Many are still missing.

Half of the city's buildings have been damaged, and hospitals are overcrowded due to a large number of blast victims. According to the authorities, the incident was caused by the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate.

The Lebanese authorities have announced a three-day mourning period for the victims of the tragedy starting on Wednesday and imposed a two-week state of emergency in Beirut with a possible extension.