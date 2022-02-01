EU to Allocate $4.1Mln to 296 Airbus Employees in France Laid Off in Wake of Pandemic

The European Union will provide 3.7 million euros ($4.1million) in support to 297 former employees of the European corporation Airbus in France, who lost their jobs to the coronavirus pandemic, the EU Parliament said on Tuesday

In 2020, Airbus worked out a restructuring plan in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis that entailed a layoff of thousands of employees in France. According to the European Commission, efforts by the French government helped to halve the number of job cuts to 2,246. The initiative to support dismissed workers was first proposed by the Commission in November 2021 and overseen by the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund (EGF) for Displaced Workers, an EU mechanism to help affected employees with careers.

"The total estimated cost of the support measures is 4.

4 million, of which the EGF will cover 85% (3.7 million). Airbus will provide the remaining amount (0.7 million)," a statement read.

The decision to approve the allocation at France's request was made by the Committee on Budgets and based on the recognition of damage of the COVID-19 crisis on commercial aviation, and forecasts by Airbus about the recovery of the sector expected to happen no earlier than 2025.

France's application concerned a total of 508 jobless people, with 297 of them expected to benefit from the funding. A total of 40 lawmakers in the committee voted in favor of the measure, one voted against it. The parliament is expected to approve the application during a plenary session in Strasbourg scheduled for February 14-17, according to the statement.