UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU To Assess Trump's Europe Travel Ban

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 03:59 PM

EU to assess Trump's Europe travel ban

The EU will assess the U.S. president's decision to restrict all travel from Europe in a bid to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, the head of the European Council said on Thursday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The EU will assess the U.S. president's decision to restrict all travel from Europe in a bid to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, the head of the European Council said on Thursday.

"Economic disruption must be avoided," said Charles Michel on Twitter, adding that EU is taking "all necessary measures" to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Addressing the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday evening, Trump announced that the U.S. will restrict all travel from Europe with the exception of the U.K. starting later this week in an effort to curtail the spread of the novel.

The restrictions are similar to those Trump issued on China and Iran in January and February, respectively.

The announcement came on the day when the World Health Organization declared the spread of COVID-19 a global pandemic and Washington declared a state of emergency.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Iran Europe China Washington Twitter Trump January February All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Jordanian Crown Prince opens Sheikh Mohamed bin Za ..

26 seconds ago

Coronavirus: Saudi govt sets 72-hour deadline for ..

3 minutes ago

EU court annuls order for Spanish clubs to repay s ..

4 minutes ago

Labour deptt register 1,830 home servants in Faisa ..

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus Pandemic May End by June if Measures I ..

4 minutes ago

CII recommends establishing special courts, police ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.