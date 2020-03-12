The EU will assess the U.S. president's decision to restrict all travel from Europe in a bid to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, the head of the European Council said on Thursday

"Economic disruption must be avoided," said Charles Michel on Twitter, adding that EU is taking "all necessary measures" to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Addressing the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday evening, Trump announced that the U.S. will restrict all travel from Europe with the exception of the U.K. starting later this week in an effort to curtail the spread of the novel.

The restrictions are similar to those Trump issued on China and Iran in January and February, respectively.

The announcement came on the day when the World Health Organization declared the spread of COVID-19 a global pandemic and Washington declared a state of emergency.