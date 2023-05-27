EU to Avoid Return of Record Gas Prices in Fall After Seasonal Respite Ends - Expert

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) Gas prices in Europe will rise from their current lows in the fall, but are unlikely to return to the record highs of the last cold season as easing supply concerns keep the market under pressure, Samuele Furfari, an expert on the geopolitics of energy, told Sputnik.

European gas prices fell below 30 Euros ($32) per megawatt-hour (MWh) this week to levels seen in early 2021, but are still double what they were in 2020. At their peak in March 2022, Dutch TTF futures, the European benchmark, rose to an all-time high of 345 euros per MWh.

"The present low point of gas prices is above all seasonal. Prices will go up again in Europe after the summer, but less than last year, since new delivery structures are slowly being put in place everywhere on the continent," Furfari, who lectures on the geopolitics of energy in London and Brussels, said.

The standoff between Russia and the West over Ukraine has left Europe scrambling to find alternatives to Russian gas supplies, which covered about 40% of its needs before the crisis. Russia has continued to supply southern and central Europe through southern routes, but these imports account for only 10% of Europe's total consumption.

Furfari predicted that the European Union will continue to struggle to rebuild its gas stocks in the coming years due to logistical constraints, but the longer-term outlook for the European natural gas market remains positive.

"New contracts have to be negotiated and it takes time to re-organize distribution of gas on the continent. We can expect more high-price fluctuations in the short term but the situation will gradually improve since gas will become more available in the world," he said.

One of the challenges remains the relatively small size of the global liquefied natural gas tanker fleet, which Furfari estimates to be in the hundreds.

"Contrary to oil, which is a world commodity, gas is difficult to transport, if not by pipeline. The liquefied gas solution (LNG) implies the construction of gas terminals to liquefy and de-liquefy, as well as methane-carriers at very low temperature that take 5 years to construct," he said.

There again, the EU countries had to re-organize themselves to import LNG from the United States, Algeria, the Gulf states, Nigeria and even Venezuela and Iran, whose exports are again tolerated by Washington. Developing existing gas fields requires huge investments, but in the medium and long term, all this will lead to a major shift in global gas trade.

"Over the medium and long-term, we are witnessing a big paradigm change with the development of LNG use and transport, away from pipeline deliveries," the expert predicted.