EU To Combat High Prices On US's LNG Through Joint Procurement Platform - Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The European Union is planning to combat high prices on the LNG supplied by the United States through a joint procurement platform, which is currently receiving requests for supplies from EU members, European Commission spokesman Tim McPhie said on Monday.

"We are going ahead with the joint procurement of gas and that includes LNG. That platform is up and running and we are currently gathering requests from European businesses who need gas and then we will put those requests at demand out on to the market. I imagine suppliers from the US will be amongst those responding to that," McPhie said in answer to a question as to how the EU is going to deal with high prices for American LNG.

LNG prices have been lower than they had been before the conflict in Ukraine, the spokesperson claimed, adding that the EU was satisfied with the volumes of gas it was receiving from the US, its major LNG supplier.

Since the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, the EU started seeking ways to limit its dependence on Russian fuel. As part of these efforts, the bloc has increased energy cooperation with a number of countries including Algeria, the United States, Qatar and Nigeria, importing either pipeline gas or LNG.

