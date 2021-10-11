EU to Discuss With Ukraine Possible Gas Supplies Increase - Source

The European Union will discuss with Ukraine the possibility of increasing gas supplies to the country if necessary, a source in the bloc said on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) The European Union will discuss with Ukraine the possibility of increasing gas supplies to the country if necessary, a source in the bloc said on Monday.

According to the source, the EU would like to discuss with Kiev all of its concerns regarding gas supplies for this winter and the coming winters.

The European Commission is assessing the current condition of storage facilities, and consultations with Kiev will be held to determine what could be done to increase EU gas supplies in the event of shortage, the source told reporters. This will be an important topic at the Tuesday's EU-Ukraine summit.