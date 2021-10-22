EU to Evaluate Issue of Creating Gas Reserves - Von Der Leyen

The EU will evaluate the issue of creating gas reserves amid the energy price crisis, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday

"To Increase resilience and independence we have agreed to explore how to establish strategic gas reserves, also to explore the possibilities of joint recruitments," von der Leyen told a press conference after the EU leaders summit.

The commission president also said that the union will "assess" the functionality of the electricity market and present its findings next year.