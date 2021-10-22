UrduPoint.com

EU To Evaluate Issue Of Creating Gas Reserves - Von Der Leyen

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 07:51 PM

EU to Evaluate Issue of Creating Gas Reserves - Von Der Leyen

The EU will evaluate the issue of creating gas reserves amid the energy price crisis, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The EU will evaluate the issue of creating gas reserves amid the energy price crisis, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

"To Increase resilience and independence we have agreed to explore how to establish strategic gas reserves, also to explore the possibilities of joint recruitments," von der Leyen told a press conference after the EU leaders summit.

The commission president also said that the union will "assess" the functionality of the electricity market and present its findings next year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Independence Price Gas Market

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court disposes of plea in Noor Muka ..

Islamabad High Court disposes of plea in Noor Mukadam case

3 minutes ago
 Rs.5.5bln package to introduce reforms in jails: C ..

Rs.5.5bln package to introduce reforms in jails: Chief Minister

3 minutes ago
 Tuchel forced to juggle after injuries for Lukaku ..

Tuchel forced to juggle after injuries for Lukaku and Werner

3 minutes ago
 AC summons Gillani in advertisement contract refer ..

AC summons Gillani in advertisement contract reference

3 minutes ago
 EU Must Decisively Respond to Migration Issue on B ..

EU Must Decisively Respond to Migration Issue on Belarus Border - Tallinn

25 minutes ago
 Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine Over 90% Effective in ..

Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine Over 90% Effective in Children

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.