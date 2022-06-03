EU to Help Link Ukrainian, European Businesses to Export Produce - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The European Commission has set up a special mechanism to match Ukrainian and European companies in a bid to boost export of Ukrainian grain amid Western sanctions against Russia and subsequent disruptions in supply chains, EU spokesman Adalbert Jahnz said on Friday.

"The Commission continues to advance on the implementation of the action plan on solidarity lanes to help Ukraine export its produce. As part of this effort, the Commission has opened today a business matchmaking tool to bring together businesses in the EU and Ukraine," Jahnz said during a press briefing.

According to the spokesmen, the initiative will create new partnership between Ukrainian grain producers and European businesses offering transport or storage solutions.

EU spokesperson Miriam Garcia Ferrer said that the temporary abolition of duties on imports of goods from Ukraine adopted by the EU authorities would enter into force on June 4 and last for a year.

World leaders and international organizations have been raising concerns over an imminent and large-scale food crisis since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, citing disruptions in supply chains and derailed crops production in one of the largest gain producers in the world and calling for unblocking Ukraine's sea ports and releasing the grain stuck in warehouses. Russia has denied blocking sea ports and has drawn attention to the mines deployed by Ukraine in the Black Sea.