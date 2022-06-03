UrduPoint.com

EU To Help Link Ukrainian, European Businesses To Export Produce - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2022 | 05:20 PM

EU to Help Link Ukrainian, European Businesses to Export Produce - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The European Commission has set up a special mechanism to match Ukrainian and European companies in a bid to boost export of Ukrainian grain amid Western sanctions against Russia and subsequent disruptions in supply chains, EU spokesman Adalbert Jahnz said on Friday.

"The Commission continues to advance on the implementation of the action plan on solidarity lanes to help Ukraine export its produce. As part of this effort, the Commission has opened today a business matchmaking tool to bring together businesses in the EU and Ukraine," Jahnz said during a press briefing.

According to the spokesmen, the initiative will create new partnership between Ukrainian grain producers and European businesses offering transport or storage solutions.

EU spokesperson Miriam Garcia Ferrer said that the temporary abolition of duties on imports of goods from Ukraine adopted by the EU authorities would enter into force on June 4 and last for a year.

World leaders and international organizations have been raising concerns over an imminent and large-scale food crisis since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, citing disruptions in supply chains and derailed crops production in one of the largest gain producers in the world and calling for unblocking Ukraine's sea ports and releasing the grain stuck in warehouses. Russia has denied blocking sea ports and has drawn attention to the mines deployed by Ukraine in the Black Sea.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business Ukraine Russia June From

Recent Stories

First Hajj flight will depart from Islamabad on Mo ..

First Hajj flight will depart from Islamabad on Monday

34 minutes ago
 Federal govt withdraws police security of Imran Kh ..

Federal govt withdraws police security of Imran Khan

59 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka scores 73 runs after 25 balls in 2nd ODI

Sri Lanka scores 73 runs after 25 balls in 2nd ODI

1 hour ago
 PAK Vs WI: PCB sets affordable ticket prices for f ..

PAK Vs WI: PCB sets affordable ticket prices for fans

2 hours ago
 CJP advises careful consideration for appointment ..

CJP advises careful consideration for appointment of NAB chairman

2 hours ago
 HEC directed to ensure transparency in overall ass ..

HEC directed to ensure transparency in overall assessment process: Senate told

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.