EU to Help Moldova Buy Gas Reserves for Next Heating Season - Energy Ministry

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The European Commission will assist Moldova in acquiring natural gas reserves for the next heating season, the Moldovan Energy Ministry said in a statement.

Moldova is experiencing a crisis due to rising energy prices; tariffs for natural gas increased almost seven-fold in 2022, and electricity tariffs nearly quadrupled. The population has more debts for utilities. Anti-government protests are taking place amid a rise in energy prices and rising inflation. Protesters accuse the authorities of failing to cope with the crisis, point to a record inflation over the past 20 years, which last September was 33.

97 percent year on year.

"A regular high-level meeting in the EU-Moldova energy sector was held in Brussels on Tuesday, and Energy Minister Victor Parlicov took part. The agenda included discussion of the Moldovan authorities' plan of action to prepare for next winter. It was noted that the European Commission will help Chisinau buy natural gas for next winter through the single EU platform," the Moldovan Energy Ministry said.