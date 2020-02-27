UrduPoint.com
EU To Launch Program To Monitor Economic Impact Of Coronavirus Spread - Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 11:23 PM

EU to Launch Program to Monitor Economic Impact of Coronavirus Spread - Commissioner

The European Union will launch a monitoring program to track the impact of the novel coronavirus on the economy, European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The European Union will launch a monitoring program to track the impact of the novel coronavirus on the economy, European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton said Thursday.

"The effect of the epidemic has already been quite strong in tourism, for instance.

The consequences for certain supply chains have also been mentioned by several colleagues, namely, concerning automotive [industry], healthcare, electronics, and obviously, other fields. The member states have agreed that we would launch, starting today a program to collectively monitor the situation, which will be coordinated by my services," Breton told a press conference.

