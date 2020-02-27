EU to Look Into Providing Funds to Italy to Tackle Coronavirus If Requested - Spokeswoman

(@FahadShabbir)

Italy has not yet demanded any financial assistance from the European Union amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in the country, but the bloc is ready to consider such a request if it appears, the European Commission's spokeswoman, Dana Spinant, said on Thursday

"I am not aware of any official request from Italy in relation to the use of EU solidarity funds ... But if we receive such an application and such a request from Italy, we would look into it and we would be able to tell you more," Spinant said at a briefing.

Spinant has previously announced that the joint commission of the EU and the World Health Organization continues monitoring the situation in Italy, after which risks will be reviewed and recommendations for EU member states will be issued.