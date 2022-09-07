UrduPoint.com

EU To Propose Mandatory Target For Reducing Electricity Use At Peak Hours - Von Der Leyen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2022 | 05:40 PM

EU to Propose Mandatory Target for Reducing Electricity Use at Peak Hours - Von der Leyen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The European Union will impose a mandatory target for reducing electricity consumption during peak hours to hold down the energy prices, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"What has changed is global energy supply is scarce. This calls for smart reduction in demand. We need a strategy to flatten the peaks which drives the price of electricity. We will propose a mandatory target for reducing electricity use at peak hours. And we will work closely with the Member States to achieve this," von der Leyen said in a statement.

The official also said that the bloc will "put forward a set of five different immediate measures" amid "astronomical" electricity prices for households and companies to regulate "enormous" market volatility.

The commission will also propose "a cap on the revenues of companies that are producing electricity with low costs," von der Leyen added.

The start of hostilities in Ukraine in February exacerbated the energy crisis unfolding in Europe over the past year. Disruptions in logistical and financial operations due to the crisis and Western sanctions against Russia have undermined supply chains and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Ukraine Russia Europe Energy Crisis European Union Price February Market

Recent Stories

Neither meant to threaten lady judge nor could he ..

Neither meant to threaten lady judge nor could he think of it: Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in ICC ..

Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in ICC men's rankings

2 hours ago
 Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected ..

Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected areas

3 hours ago
 Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

6 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today agains ..

Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today against Afghanistan

6 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns ..

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.