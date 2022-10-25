EU to Provide $1Bln in Emergency Aid to Ukraine for Infrastructure Repair - Von der Leyen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The European Union is going to allocate 1 billion Euros ($987 million) in emergency aid to Ukraine to help the country repair its energy infrastructure, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

"Russia is targeting civilian infrastructure, in particular energy. So we are working with Ukraine to repair this infrastructure now with ‚¬1 billion in emergency assistance," von der Leyen tweeted, adding that the bloc had already provided 400 power generators to Ukraine.

The European Commission president is taking part in the International Expert Conference on the Recovery, Reconstruction and Modernization of Ukraine that is being held in Berlin.

The EU would also provide stable and regular financial support for Ukraine in grants that would be available for the Ukrainian government starting January 2023 to cover "financial burdens of everyday life," von der Leyen noted on the sidelines of the conference.

Ukrainian energy, defense, military and communications infrastructure has been facing periodic attacks by the Russian armed forces since October 10. Moscow launched strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukraine two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Russia believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.