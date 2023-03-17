UrduPoint.com

EU To Provide $9.5Mln To North Macedonia For Military Equipment Upgrade - Borrell

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2023 | 09:23 PM

The EU will allocate 9 million euros ($9.5 million) to support the military equipment upgrade of North Macedonia's army, EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) The EU will allocate 9 million Euros ($9.5 million) to support the military equipment upgrade of North Macedonia's army, EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.

"We will provide 9 million euros on assistance from the European Peace Facility to upgrade the equipment of the armed forces of North Macedonia," he said at a press conference after the 16th Stabilisation and Association Council in the North Macedonian city of Skopje.

Participants of the meeting chaired by North Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski discussed the progress of the country on its way to the EU membership and further steps necessary, as well as key issues of the Western Balkans.

Additionally, the EU delegation reiterated its commitment to implementation of the Economic and Investment Plan and the Green and Digital Agenda for the region.

Under the Economic and Investment Plan, North Macedonia received 276.3 million euros in grants and 362.5 million euros in loans over the last three years. Besides, the country has already received 72 out of 80 million euros under the Energy Support Package for the Western Balkans for protection of most vulnerable areas and early transition to green energy.

