EU to provide additional $55.4 million to Nigeria

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :The European Commission on Thursday signed a new 50 million ($55.4 million) package to enhance efforts in North-East Nigeria.

"The agreement signed today increases our bilateral cooperation with Nigeria by 50 million, bringing the total EU support to the country to �562 million for 2014-2020," Neven Mimica, Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, was quoted as saying in a statement.

Mimica said the additional support will be focused on the northeastern part of the West African country.

"It will help strengthen early recovery and build conflict resilience in affected and vulnerable communities in the States of Yobe and Borno, as well as improve human development, social cohesion and resilience for over 26,000 vulnerable households and communities in Yobe state," he added.

Abductions, suicide bombings, and attacks on civilian targets by Boko Haram terror group have persisted in northeastern Nigeria over the past decade.

The conflict has displaced more than 2 million Nigerians from their homes. Hundreds of thousands have sought protection in neighboring countries. The violence levels villages to the ground and steals the livelihood of millions of people, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council.