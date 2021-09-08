EU to provide assistance for promotion of SMEs in Pakistan: EU Ambassador

Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara on Wednesday said the European Union (EU) will provide every possible support, including financial assistance for the promotion and development of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara on Wednesday said the European Union (EU) will provide every possible support, including financial assistance for the promotion and development of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Pakistan.

European Union (EU) will fully support the use of modern technology and innovation to promote modern SMEs and businesses, Ambassador of European Union to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara said this while addressing a press conference here in a local hotel.

The Ambassador said that the EU had provided Generalized schemes of Preferences (GSP- Plus) status to Pakistan in 2014 and under 27 conditions as many of these conditions have already been ratified by Pakistan.

She said that since 2014, Pakistan's exports to EU countries have increased to a substantial level and it has a bright scope for further enhancement through SMEs.

She said that there are many other areas that could be accessed under the GSP Plus status.

Androulla Kaminara mentioned that Pakistani entrepreneurs could focus on the other sectors like Tourism, Handicrafts and Gems and Jewellery.

She further said that there was great potential for women entrepreneurship through SMEs which are central to value addition.

Ambassador said in the 2020 review report, Pakistan had made significant improvement in different areas.

She urged the need for ensuring implementation of conventions on human and labour rights so that the GSP Plus status granted to Pakistan by EU countries could continue without any issue.

She stated that progress on reforms and implementation of conventions was reviewed biennially and the special trade incentives like the GSP status would be reviewed in specific time.

Appreciating the progress on some of the conventions out of the total 27 conventions signed by Pakistan, including legislation for the protection of the journalist community, she emphasized the need to expedite reforms and steps for legislation on freedom of press ,inspection of factories to meet all EU obligations.

She expressed the wish to increase the volume of trade between Pakistan and EU countries in the future.

For which the extension of the GSP Plus period and promotion of bilateral trade will further improve bilateral trade and economic relations.

