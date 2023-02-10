UrduPoint.com

EU To Provide Financial Aid To States Hosting Ukrainian Refugees - European Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The European Union will provide additional financial assistance to the member states that are incurring the highest costs from hosting Ukrainian refugees, according to the conclusions of a special meeting of the European Council.

"The European Union reiterates its commitment to reinforce support of displaced persons, both in Ukraine and in the European Union, including through adequate and flexible financial assistance to the Member States who carry the largest burden of medical, education and living costs of refugees," the council's statement, issued on Thursday, read.

The EU is currently hosting about four million Ukrainian refugees who fled the military operation that Russia launched in their country a year ago. The program for the admission of Ukrainian refugees will reportedly operate at least until March 2024.

