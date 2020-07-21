UrduPoint.com
EU To Provide Rs3.6b For Rule Of Law Support To Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 06:26 PM

Ministry of Economic Affairs Secretary Noor Ahmed and EU Chargé d' Affaires Anne Marchal signed an agreement to this effect in Islamabad today.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 21st, 2020) The European Union will provide 3.6 billion rupees for Rule of Law support to Pakistan.

An agreement to this effect was signed by Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs Noor Ahmed and EU Chargé d' Affaires Anne Marchal in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The grant assistance will be utilized in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The Rule of Law Programme will be implemented over a period of five.

This programme will also provide technical assistance and capacity building to key government institutions in the security sector and the judiciary at Federal and provincial level.

Under this programme, the police and judiciary will be supported in becoming more efficient, accessible for all, and faster in terms of procedures.

The programme will also help citizens to better understand legal matters, their rights and the functioning of the legal system.

Speaking on the occasion, Anne Marchal said this programme aims to provide equal access to justice for all, which is a key policy of the European Union.

