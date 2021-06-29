UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU To Recover From COVID-19-Related Economic Crisis Within 18 Months - Von Der Leyen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

EU to Recover From COVID-19-Related Economic Crisis Within 18 Months - von der Leyen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) All the 27 EU member states will have recovered from the coronavirus-related economic crisis within 18 months, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

"In our spring economic forecast we projected our economy to grow by 4.

2% this year, and by 4.4% in 2022. And the numbers are looking better and better as we go through the year. This means that in 18 months from now, all 27 member states will be back on track, recovered from the crisis," von der Leyen said in a keynote address to the Brussels Economic Forum.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Brussels All From

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates track-lay ..

25 minutes ago

‏RAK Ports and global oil and shipping group Mon ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 2,184 new COVID-19 cases, 2,105 reco ..

2 hours ago

Latifa bint Mohammed opens GCC’s largest immersi ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Higher Committee meeting ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review regional de ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.