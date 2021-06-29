EU to Recover From COVID-19-Related Economic Crisis Within 18 Months - von der Leyen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) All the 27 EU member states will have recovered from the coronavirus-related economic crisis within 18 months, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

"In our spring economic forecast we projected our economy to grow by 4.

2% this year, and by 4.4% in 2022. And the numbers are looking better and better as we go through the year. This means that in 18 months from now, all 27 member states will be back on track, recovered from the crisis," von der Leyen said in a keynote address to the Brussels Economic Forum.