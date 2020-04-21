EU to Require $1.7 Trillion to Salvage Economy After COVID-19 Pandemic - Commissioner

European economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic is over will cost about 1.6 trillion euros ($1.7 trillion), European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) European economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic is over will cost about 1.6 trillion Euros ($1.7 trillion), European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said on Tuesday.

"I have a rather precise understanding of the ...

sum, it will be about 10 percent of the European GDP [gross domestic product], about 1,600 billion euros," Breton told the French BFMTV broadcaster, noting that the United States and Germany have allocated ten percent of their GDP to prop up their economies amid the pandemic.

One of the hardest-hit industries is tourism, according to Breton.

"We need a Marshall Plan for tourism," the commissioner said.

As the COVID-19 epidemic has unfolded, many countries have adopted severe restrictions to stop the virus from spreading, undermining their economies in the process.