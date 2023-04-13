UrduPoint.com

EU To Sign First Energy Contracts Via Joint Gas Procurement Platform Before Summer 2023

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2023 | 04:40 PM

EU to Sign First Energy Contracts Via Joint Gas Procurement Platform Before Summer 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The European Union is planning to sign first energy contracts via the bloc's joint gas procurement platform before the summer with energy companies already registering expected gas demand on the online platform to put the first offer out for tender to the global market, European Commission spokesman Tim McPhie said on Thursday.

"Our anticipation is that we will be in a position, hopefully, to sign the first contracts before the summer for the first joint purchases, and then this will be something which continues on a periodical basis throughout the year and throughout the coming year," McPhie told a briefing.

The spokesman also said that the work on the joint gas purchases was underway and that the bloc already set up an IT-platform for the companies across Europe to register their gas demand and place the offer for tender to the international energy market.

"Our work on the joint purchases of gas is underway; the commission engaged a contractor, Prisma, who have set up the necessary IT-platform for this process and companies across Europe.

Energy companies and gas users are now in the process of registering on this website and registering their expected gas demand on this site," he said.

McPhie added that the EU would aggregate the applications in April and put the first offer out for tender to the global market.

In October 2022, the European Commission proposed a package of measures to fight increasing energy prices, which included mandatory joint purchases of 13.5 billion cubic meters of gas. Under the mechanism, gas companies and firms consuming gas in EU countries should submit their gas import needs, and the EU, on its part, will hire a service provider to calculate the aggregated demand and seek offers from global gas suppliers to meet this demand.

In November last year, EU energy ministers reached a final agreement on the joint gas procurement mechanism, which is expected to begin operating in April 2023.

