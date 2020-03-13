UrduPoint.com
EU To Spend Over $40Bln To Help Coronavirus-Affected Sectors Overcome Crisis - EC Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 10:10 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The European Union will spend 37 billion Euros ($41.1 billion) to support the European economy, particularly the health care and business sectors, amid the crisis caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

"The [European] Commission has also adopted today proposals to provide liquidity into our economy. We are setting up a 37 billion euros corona response invest initiative to grant support to the health care sector, to the labor market, to support SMEs [small- and medium-sized enterprises] from all affected sectors," the official said at a press conference.

The president added that as a part of these measures, the European Invest Fund would guarantee eight billion euros in loans to support businesses suffering losses due to the outbreak.

On Wednesday, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared a pandemic over the global COVID-19 situation. The total number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 130,000, with a death toll of over 4,900 and recovery toll exceeding 68,000.

