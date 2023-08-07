Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2023 | 03:00 PM

EU to Urge China to Reduce Export Barriers - European Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) The European Union is planning to call for the reduction of export barriers with China during a high-level meeting in September after the bloc's trade deficit with the world's second-largest economy hit nearly 400 billion Euros ($439.4 billion) in 2022, European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Monday.

"The China-EU trading relationship is very unbalanced. China is running a huge trade surplus ... And the level of openness from the Chinese side is not the same as the level of openness from the EU side," Dombrovskis told the Financial Times newspaper.

The сommission's vice-president said that he was planning to maintain "good relations" with Beijing and expected that China would raise its concerns related to the exports barriers during the upcoming EU-China High-Level Economic and Trade Dialogue in September, according to the report.

Dombrovskis also expressed hope that the dialogue with his Chinese counterpart would "provide the opportunity to discuss these issues and to find solutions," the newspaper reported.

In 2022, the EU-China goods exports stood at 230 billion euros, while imports increased to 626 billion euros, accounting for more than a fifth of the bloc's total import volumes, the report added.

