EU Transfers To Ukraine Another $1.6Bln In Financial Assistance - Von Der Leyen

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2023 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday the European Union had transferred to Ukraine another 1.5 billion Euros ($1.6 billion) in financial assistance to support its infrastructure.

"Today we disburse another ‚¬1.5 bn for Ukraine in macro-financial assistance.

We help keep Ukraine's services and infrastructure afloat in its brave fight for freedom," von der Leyen tweeted.

She also promised to give Kiev more money, recalling the recently announced 50 billion euros of four-year financial reserves for Ukraine.

The head of the commission reiterated the EU was willing to provide Kiev with "long haul" support.

