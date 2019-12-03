EU-Ukraine-Russia Gas Talks Possible Thursday If Companies Ready - Russian Energy Minister

The talks on gas involving Russia, Ukraine and the European Union could happen on Thursday if energy companies are ready, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The talks on gas involving Russia, Ukraine and the European Union could happen on Thursday if energy companies are ready, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"The date has not been agreed yet because the companies are still working [on it], but if the companies are ready by that time, we are ready to hold the meeting on the fifth [of December]," Novak said Tuesday.

He added that a meeting of experts had to precede a trilateral ministerial meeting.