EU unveils 43-billion-euro plan to boost chips supply

Brussels, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The EU on Tuesday unveiled a plan to quadruple the supply of semiconductors in Europe by 2030, hoping to limit the bloc's dependence on Asia for a key component used in electric cars and smartphones.

The highly anticipated EU Chips Act will "mobilise more than 43 billion Euros of public and private investments" and "enable the EU to reach its ambition to double its current market share to 20 percent in 2030", the European Commission said in a statement.