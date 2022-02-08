UrduPoint.com

EU Unveils 43-billion-euro Plan To Boost Chips Supply

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2022 | 04:15 PM

EU unveils 43-billion-euro plan to boost chips supply

The EU on Tuesday unveiled a plan to quadruple the supply of semiconductors in Europe by 2030, hoping to limit the bloc's dependence on Asia for a key component used in electric cars and smartphones

Brussels, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The EU on Tuesday unveiled a plan to quadruple the supply of semiconductors in Europe by 2030, hoping to limit the bloc's dependence on Asia for a key component used in electric cars and smartphones.

The highly anticipated EU Chips Act will "mobilise more than 43 billion Euros of public and private investments" and "enable the EU to reach its ambition to double its current market share to 20 percent in 2030", the European Commission said in a statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Market Share Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Researchers develop biomimetic enamel analog for d ..

Researchers develop biomimetic enamel analog for dental repair

2 minutes ago
 Singapore reports 7,806 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reports 7,806 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Kenya, FAO launches strategy to boost action on we ..

Kenya, FAO launches strategy to boost action on weed, invasive pests

2 minutes ago
 Poland says will appeal EU funding cut over unpaid ..

Poland says will appeal EU funding cut over unpaid fine

2 minutes ago
 Colourful Women Sports Festival-2022 begins in Cha ..

Colourful Women Sports Festival-2022 begins in Charsadda

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin Denies FT Report About Alleged Deal Betwee ..

Kremlin Denies FT Report About Alleged Deal Between Russia, France

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>