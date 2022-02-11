EU Urges Gazprom to Fulfill Contracts, Ensure Sufficient Reserves in Storage Facilities

The European Union signals to Russia's state-led energy producer Gazprom, encouraging to implement its contracts with the EU, ensure sufficient gas reserves and increase gas supplies, if needed, European Commission Deputy Chief Spokesperson Dana Spinant said on Friday

"We are sending messages via all channels to encourage Gazprom to honor its contracts and make sure that the reserve levels of gas are sufficient, at sufficient thresholds to ensure good supply of gas to us as a major client. We are a major client for Gazprom," Spinant said at a briefing.

Speaking about the gas volumes supplied by Gazprom, Spinant called on the company to "behave as a good economic and business partner," by implementing its contracts, to meet Europe's needs in gas and increase the gas flow, if necessary.