UrduPoint.com

EU Urges Gazprom To Fulfill Contracts, Ensure Sufficient Reserves In Storage Facilities

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2022 | 06:43 PM

EU Urges Gazprom to Fulfill Contracts, Ensure Sufficient Reserves in Storage Facilities

The European Union signals to Russia's state-led energy producer Gazprom, encouraging to implement its contracts with the EU, ensure sufficient gas reserves and increase gas supplies, if needed, European Commission Deputy Chief Spokesperson Dana Spinant said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The European Union signals to Russia's state-led energy producer Gazprom, encouraging to implement its contracts with the EU, ensure sufficient gas reserves and increase gas supplies, if needed, European Commission Deputy Chief Spokesperson Dana Spinant said on Friday.

"We are sending messages via all channels to encourage Gazprom to honor its contracts and make sure that the reserve levels of gas are sufficient, at sufficient thresholds to ensure good supply of gas to us as a major client. We are a major client for Gazprom," Spinant said at a briefing.

Speaking about the gas volumes supplied by Gazprom, Spinant called on the company to "behave as a good economic and business partner," by implementing its contracts, to meet Europe's needs in gas and increase the gas flow, if necessary.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Russia Europe European Union Company Gas All

Recent Stories

Ukraine Not Planning Provocations, Offensive Actio ..

Ukraine Not Planning Provocations, Offensive Actions in Donbas - Foreign Ministe ..

5 seconds ago
 Minister inaugurates three-day snow festival in Ga ..

Minister inaugurates three-day snow festival in Galiyat

7 seconds ago
 PTI govt taking exemplary measures for overseas Pa ..

PTI govt taking exemplary measures for overseas Pakistanis: SAPM

2 minutes ago
 Russian minister says UK-Russia ties 'close to zer ..

Russian minister says UK-Russia ties 'close to zero'

2 minutes ago
 SMBR reviews shifting process of 'Patwar Khanas'

SMBR reviews shifting process of 'Patwar Khanas'

2 minutes ago
 PARC developed 06 commercial varieties of beans

PARC developed 06 commercial varieties of beans

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>