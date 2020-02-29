UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Urges Israel To Halt West Bank Settlement Construction After 1,800 New Homes Announced

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 12:11 AM

EU Urges Israel to Halt West Bank Settlement Construction After 1,800 New Homes Announced

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has urged Israel to halt the construction of settlements in the West Bank, stressing that such actions are illegal under international law, after Israeli authorities gave the green light to construct almost 1,800 new homes in the occupied territory

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has urged Israel to halt the construction of settlements in the West Bank, stressing that such actions are illegal under international law, after Israeli authorities gave the green light to construct almost 1,800 new homes in the occupied territory.

On Thursday, Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett confirmed that 1,739 new homes will be built in Area E1, located to the east of Jerusalem. Bennett stated after the meeting of the Israel Defense Forces Higher Planning Council that Israel was committed to expansion in the region, and the latest announcement follows confirmation earlier in the week that another 2,200 housing units will be built in East Jerusalem.

"The EU reiterates its call on Israel to halt settlement construction, to suspend the publication of tenders and to refrain from any measures aimed at the advancement of such construction plans.

Settlements are illegal under international law," Borrell stated.

The foreign policy chief added that construction in the E1 area would compromise the territorial contiguity of the West Bank. He also reiterated the EU's commitment to a two-state solution in the region.

Borrell held a meeting with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki in Brussels on February 21 and stated that the EU will continue to support Palestinian state-building efforts.

The EU foreign policy chief has been critical of US President Donald Trump's so-called deal of the century, which includes the agreement that Israel would retain the right to construct West Bank settlements, saying that the proposals do not meet the parameters agreed on by the international community.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Century Israel Trump Bank Brussels Jerusalem February From Agreement Housing

Recent Stories

Erdogan Confirms to Trump Plan to Push Damascus' F ..

20 minutes ago

Fire in central Paris, train station being evacuat ..

20 minutes ago

Erdogan, Trump agree on steps to avoid 'humanitari ..

20 minutes ago

Factory Blast Kills 3 People, Injures 30 More in N ..

24 minutes ago

UN Secretary-General to Address Escalation in Syri ..

24 minutes ago

Researchers announce progress in developing an acc ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.