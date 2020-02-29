EU Urges Israel to Halt West Bank Settlement Construction After 1,800 New Homes Announced

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has urged Israel to halt the construction of settlements in the West Bank, stressing that such actions are illegal under international law, after Israeli authorities gave the green light to construct almost 1,800 new homes in the occupied territory

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has urged Israel to halt the construction of settlements in the West Bank, stressing that such actions are illegal under international law, after Israeli authorities gave the green light to construct almost 1,800 new homes in the occupied territory.

On Thursday, Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett confirmed that 1,739 new homes will be built in Area E1, located to the east of Jerusalem. Bennett stated after the meeting of the Israel Defense Forces Higher Planning Council that Israel was committed to expansion in the region, and the latest announcement follows confirmation earlier in the week that another 2,200 housing units will be built in East Jerusalem.

"The EU reiterates its call on Israel to halt settlement construction, to suspend the publication of tenders and to refrain from any measures aimed at the advancement of such construction plans.

Settlements are illegal under international law," Borrell stated.

The foreign policy chief added that construction in the E1 area would compromise the territorial contiguity of the West Bank. He also reiterated the EU's commitment to a two-state solution in the region.

Borrell held a meeting with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki in Brussels on February 21 and stated that the EU will continue to support Palestinian state-building efforts.

The EU foreign policy chief has been critical of US President Donald Trump's so-called deal of the century, which includes the agreement that Israel would retain the right to construct West Bank settlements, saying that the proposals do not meet the parameters agreed on by the international community.