EU, US Actions Reason For Current Gas Crisis In Europe - Lavrov

Actions of the European Commission and the United States against the Nord Stream 2 project are among the reasons for the current gas crisis in Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021)

"Let's not forget that when Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 were being built, the European Commission did everything to retroactively extend the requirements of the Third Energy Package to these gas pipelines, contrary to the official opinion of EU lawyers that this gas pipeline should be removed from the requirements of the Third Package.

because all investments were made before the third energy stream was approved," Lavrov told representatives of the Association of European Businesses.

According to Lavrov, this became one of the reasons that led to the capacities of the Nord Stream 1 being used only by 50 percent, "and the same will be with the capacities of the Nord Stream 2."

The Russian top diplomat also said that Washington aims to cause a quarrel between Moscow and Brussels on gas issues.

