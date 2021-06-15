EU, US agree to prolong Airbus-Boeing tariff truce

The EU and US have agreed to prolong a truce in their 17-year Airbus-Boeing row, marking a diplomatic victory during the visit of US President Joe Biden to Brussels, European sources said on Tuesday

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The EU and US have agreed to prolong a truce in their 17-year Airbus-Boeing row, marking a diplomatic victory during the visit of US President Joe Biden to Brussels, European sources said on Tuesday.

"We have found a good agreement that gives us the time to find a long-term solution," a European source close to the matter told AFP on condition of anonymity.