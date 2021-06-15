UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU, US Agree To Prolong Airbus-Boeing Tariff Truce

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 02:02 PM

EU, US agree to prolong Airbus-Boeing tariff truce

The EU and US have agreed to prolong a truce in their 17-year Airbus-Boeing row, marking a diplomatic victory during the visit of US President Joe Biden to Brussels, European sources said on Tuesday

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The EU and US have agreed to prolong a truce in their 17-year Airbus-Boeing row, marking a diplomatic victory during the visit of US President Joe Biden to Brussels, European sources said on Tuesday.

"We have found a good agreement that gives us the time to find a long-term solution," a European source close to the matter told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Visit Brussels Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistani Taekwondos get silver medals at Asian Ch ..

6 minutes ago

Parliament's role important for promotion of democ ..

4 minutes ago

Gallery 6 selects 82 paintings for Arjumand Painti ..

4 minutes ago

15 dead in suicide bombing at Somalia army camp: o ..

16 minutes ago

UK, Australia Agree Post-Brexit Trade Deal in Prin ..

16 minutes ago

Economic growth top priority of government: Sadaqa ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.