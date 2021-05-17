UrduPoint.com
EU, US Launch Talks To Resolve Steel Tariffs Row

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 04:11 PM

EU, US launch talks to resolve steel tariffs row

The EU and US on Monday took another step towards a post-Trump trade truce, agreeing to hold talks to end a tit-for-tat feud over steel and aluminium tariffs

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The EU and US on Monday took another step towards a post-Trump trade truce, agreeing to hold talks to end a tit-for-tat feud over steel and aluminium tariffs.

In a carefully phrased statement, United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai and her EU counterpart Valdis Dombrovskis announced "the start of discussions to address global steel and aluminium excess capacity", with the Europeans suspending a plan to increase tariffs.

