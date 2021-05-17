EU, US launch talks to resolve steel tariffs row

The EU and US on Monday took another step towards a post-Trump trade truce, agreeing to hold talks to end a tit-for-tat feud over steel and aluminium tariffs

In a carefully phrased statement, United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai and her EU counterpart Valdis Dombrovskis announced "the start of discussions to address global steel and aluminium excess capacity", with the Europeans suspending a plan to increase tariffs.