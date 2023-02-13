EU-US Task Force Still Working to Mitigate Effects of Inflation Reduction Act - Commission

The EU-US task force, launched in October last year, is working to mitigate the effects of the controversial US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and there is progress in some areas, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The EU-US task force, launched in October last year, is working to mitigate the effects of the controversial US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and there is progress in some areas, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Monday.

"Well, this work is ongoing. As you know we have dedicated EU-US task force, which also deals with discriminatory aspects of IRA, on how to mitigate its impact. So, we have progress in some areas, but work is still ongoing," Dombrovskis said ahead of the Eurogroup meeting in Brussels.

The Inflation Reduction Act signed by US President Joe Biden in August 2022, provides for extended tax subsidies to purchase electric vehicles which were assembled in the US and to use batteries with domestically produced components.

Under this legislation, $370 billion will be spent on clean energy and toward achieving climate goals, and $64 billion to reduce the cost of medicines and health insurance. The act is designed to attract investments in these areas and reduce dependence on mainly Chinese technologies.

The European Commission has previously warned that the act "discriminates against EU companies" and threatens the bloc's industrial base. The EU has been in talks with the US over the issue, with some European leaders calling the law unfriendly toward the EU.