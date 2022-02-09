UrduPoint.com

EU Using More Coal This Season Due To Reduced Gas Flow, Emissions Go Up - Official

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2022 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The European Union is using more coal for power generation this heating season to compensate for reduced gas flows, and this is one of the reasons why carbon dioxide emissions have recently increased in Europe, the European commissioner for energy, Kadri Simson, said on Tuesday.

Current gas prices in Europe are 6-10 times higher than a year ago, according to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, which drives electricity prices and inflation upward.

"On carbon pricing despite the fact that it has reached record high levels in Europe. It has not avoided the situation where during this heating season, we do consume more coal to replace the missing gas flows. This has been also one of the drivers that is behind this high CO2 emission level that industry has to buy additional quotas because everybody knows that coal emits more CO2 than gas," Simson said at the Future of European Energy forum.

However, this is one of the results that the gas deficit brought to the European market, Simson added.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told Sputnik that all the accusations of Russia allegedly being interested in the gas crisis in Europe are baseless and can be seen as "another example of anti-Russian propaganda." Russia fulfill its contractual obligations and beefs up supplies, if possible, Pankin said.

In 2019, the EU adopted the European Green Deal that set a carbon neutrality target by 2050. In two years, the European Commission issued guidelines to reach a goal of 55% gas emissions reduction by 2030.

>