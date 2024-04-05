EU Vows $290mn For Armenia Amid Tensions With Russia
Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The European Union on Friday pledged a 270-million-euro ($290-million) financial package for Armenia, seeking along with Washington to boost ties with Yerevan as its relations with Russia crumble.
The announcement came after talks aimed at ramping up cooperation between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Armenia, a former Soviet republic in the Caucasus, is looking to solidify economic support from the West as it edges away from traditional ally Russia.
It is angry with Moscow for failing to stop neighbouring Azerbaijan from recapturing territory in recent years.
Von der Leyen said the four-year "resilience and growth" package of financial grants for Armenia showed the EU stood "shoulder to shoulder" with Yerevan.
"Europe and Armenia share a long and common history and the time has come to write now a new chapter," she said.
Pashinyan said Friday's meeting in Brussels was proof of his country's "expanding partnership" with the EU and United States.
"I believe that our shared vision of a democratic, peaceful and prosperous future will continue to serve as the backbone and the guiding star of our mutually trusted relations," he said.
Blinken said the US was also bolstering its economic support for Yerevan to $65 million this year to aid efforts to make Armenia "a strong, independent nation at peace with its neighbours".
"We have to harness this moment of choice for the Armenian people and for its leaders," he said.
Armenia has drawn Russia's ire by criticising its role as a regional security guarantor and even floating the idea of applying to join the EU.
