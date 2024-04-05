Open Menu

EU Vows $290mn For Armenia Amid Tensions With Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2024 | 07:11 PM

EU vows $290mn for Armenia amid tensions with Russia

The European Union on Friday pledged a 270-million-euro ($290-million) financial package for Armenia, seeking along with Washington to boost ties with Yerevan as its relations with Russia crumble

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The European Union on Friday pledged a 270-million-euro ($290-million) financial package for Armenia, seeking along with Washington to boost ties with Yerevan as its relations with Russia crumble.

The announcement came after talks aimed at ramping up cooperation between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Armenia, a former Soviet republic in the Caucasus, is looking to solidify economic support from the West as it edges away from traditional ally Russia.

It is angry with Moscow for failing to stop neighbouring Azerbaijan from recapturing territory in recent years.

Von der Leyen said the four-year "resilience and growth" package of financial grants for Armenia showed the EU stood "shoulder to shoulder" with Yerevan.

"Europe and Armenia share a long and common history and the time has come to write now a new chapter," she said.

Pashinyan said Friday's meeting in Brussels was proof of his country's "expanding partnership" with the EU and United States.

"I believe that our shared vision of a democratic, peaceful and prosperous future will continue to serve as the backbone and the guiding star of our mutually trusted relations," he said.

Blinken said the US was also bolstering its economic support for Yerevan to $65 million this year to aid efforts to make Armenia "a strong, independent nation at peace with its neighbours".

"We have to harness this moment of choice for the Armenian people and for its leaders," he said.

Armenia has drawn Russia's ire by criticising its role as a regional security guarantor and even floating the idea of applying to join the EU.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Europe Washington European Union Yerevan Brussels Armenia Azerbaijan United States From Share Million

Recent Stories

IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

1 minute ago
 Shahid Afridi says raising daughters well noble ac ..

Shahid Afridi says raising daughters well noble act in Islam

55 minutes ago
 Rahat Fateh Ali Khan embarks on Umrah journey

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan embarks on Umrah journey

1 hour ago
 PM will undertake visit to Saudi Arabia from Satur ..

PM will undertake visit to Saudi Arabia from Saturday

1 hour ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz message on Youm ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz message on Youm Al Quds

1 hour ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) promotes 20 AD&SJs

Lahore High Court (LHC) promotes 20 AD&SJs

1 hour ago
Continuous efforts vital to ensure price control: ..

Continuous efforts vital to ensure price control: Bilal Yasin

1 hour ago
 Two held with 6kg hashish

Two held with 6kg hashish

1 hour ago
 PFA disposes of 11,540 litre contaminated drinks

PFA disposes of 11,540 litre contaminated drinks

1 hour ago
 Juma tul Wida & Youm Al-Quds observed under tight ..

Juma tul Wida & Youm Al-Quds observed under tight security

1 hour ago
 Zimbabwe launches new gold-backed currency: centra ..

Zimbabwe launches new gold-backed currency: central bank

55 minutes ago
 President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces ..

President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business