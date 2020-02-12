(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Europe is waiting for the gas that Russia will deliver through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, but the situation is not critical, Russia's Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov has said in an interview with Sputnik, expressing the belief that the launch of the pipeline is a purely technical matter despite the restrictions.

Russian energy giant Gazprom confirmed on Tuesday plans to launch the pipeline by the end of 2020.

"Yes, of course, the gas that will be coming through the pipeline is expected in Europe. But the situation is not currently critical, as the EU's subsurface storage is filled enough, and the winter is very mild," Chizhov said.

"The Nord Stream 2 is completed by almost 100 percent, and the remaining part will be obviously built by the first half of the year. This does not mean that the gas will start coming at the same moment, because obviously it will be necessary to conduct some technical operations and tests," Chizhov added.

Chizhov went on to say that he saw the launch of the pipeline as a technical matter.

US President Donald Trump signed in December the 2020 fiscal year defense budget, envisioning sanctions against the Nord Stream 2. This prompted the Swiss company of Allseas to stop laying the pipes. Last week media reports emerged that the US could hit the 745-mile twin pipeline, which will carry up to 1.942 trillion cubic feet of Russian gas per year directly to Germany, with more sanctions.

However, Russia has repeatedly sad it is able to build the pipeline despite Washington's pressure, and European companies working with Gazprom on the project have expressed willingness to fulfill their commitments.