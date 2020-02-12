UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Waits For Nord Stream 2 Gas, But Situation Not Critical - Russia's Envoy To EU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 12:00 PM

EU Waits for Nord Stream 2 Gas, But Situation Not Critical - Russia's Envoy to EU

Europe is waiting for the gas that Russia will deliver through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, but the situation is not critical, Russia's Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov has said in an interview with Sputnik, expressing the belief that the launch of the pipeline is a purely technical matter despite the restrictions

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Europe is waiting for the gas that Russia will deliver through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, but the situation is not critical, Russia's Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov has said in an interview with Sputnik, expressing the belief that the launch of the pipeline is a purely technical matter despite the restrictions.

Russian energy giant Gazprom confirmed on Tuesday plans to launch the pipeline by the end of 2020.

"Yes, of course, the gas that will be coming through the pipeline is expected in Europe. But the situation is not currently critical, as the EU's subsurface storage is filled enough, and the winter is very mild," Chizhov said.

"The Nord Stream 2 is completed by almost 100 percent, and the remaining part will be obviously built by the first half of the year. This does not mean that the gas will start coming at the same moment, because obviously it will be necessary to conduct some technical operations and tests," Chizhov added.

Chizhov went on to say that he saw the launch of the pipeline as a technical matter.

US President Donald Trump signed in December the 2020 fiscal year defense budget, envisioning sanctions against the Nord Stream 2. This prompted the Swiss company of Allseas to stop laying the pipes. Last week media reports emerged that the US could hit the 745-mile twin pipeline, which will carry up to 1.942 trillion cubic feet of Russian gas per year directly to Germany, with more sanctions.

However, Russia has repeatedly sad it is able to build the pipeline despite Washington's pressure, and European companies working with Gazprom on the project have expressed willingness to fulfill their commitments.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe Washington Budget European Union Company Trump Germany Nord Vladimir Putin Same December Gas 2020 Media Sad

Recent Stories

Russia, EU Discuss Possibility to Boost Settlement ..

12 minutes ago

Italy's population declines in 2019 with lowest bi ..

12 minutes ago

Almost 700,000 people displaced in NW Syria since ..

12 minutes ago

Electric, hybrid vehicles account for one-fifth of ..

12 minutes ago

S. Korea Renews Plans to Leave Military Deal if Ja ..

12 minutes ago

Death toll in China coronavirus outbreak rises to ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.