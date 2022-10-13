UrduPoint.com

EU Wants To Create New Benchmark For Gas Prices As Alternative To TTF - Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2022 | 01:00 AM

EU Wants to Create New Benchmark for Gas Prices as Alternative to TTF - Commissioner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The European Commission is working on a new gas price benchmark for the European Union as most contracts in Europe are tied to the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark which does not reflect the EU energy market, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said on Wednesday.

"The TTF gas benchmark is a crucial area of work. It is no longer representative of the reality of the EU's energy market and artificially inflates the prices. We need to develop an alternative benchmark, and the Commission is preparing a legislative proposal to that effect," Simson said at the press conference of the informal meeting of EU energy ministers in Prague.

The commissioner expects the new benchmark to be in place by the next filling season but stressed that the issue of prices should be tackled now and that a temporary price-limiting mechanism was needed.

This mechanism will be outlined in the package of proposals that will be presented on October 18.

Since 2021, energy prices in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, energy prices have accelerated this growth, placing energy security high on both the global and national agendas, and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures. The EU has been looking for alternatives to Russian natural gas as it has pledged to end its dependence on energy supplies from Russia.

