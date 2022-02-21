EU Wants to Receive More Gas From Persian Gulf Countries - Borrell

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) The European Union wants to receive more gas from the Persian Gulf countries, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday before the EU Foreign Affairs Council where a meeting with the Gulf Cooperation Council foreign ministers is planned.

"Another important thing is the meeting with the Gulf we are going to have here. I will co-chair (the meeting) with the Saudi foreign minister, the meeting with the countries in the Gulf. The Gulf require more and more attention and not just because now we want to have more gas from the Gulf," Borrell said.