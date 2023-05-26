(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The European Union is hesitant about enforcing controls on investments into China despite prodding from the United States, Bloomberg reported on Friday citing its sources.

�"We are in the early stages of the discussion and will require substantial engagement with member states when the work is more advanced," European Commission Vice President for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis was quoted by the agency as saying following a meeting in Brussels.

At the meeting, plans to monitor investments that could pose a risk to European security were discussed by EU trade ministers, a source told Bloomberg.

The European Commission is reportedly working on a legal tool, which would enable the EU to monitor outbound investments, particularly into China, as part of the EU's economic security strategy, although some officials are doubtful whether such instruments could be viable.

"It is an instrument that is extremely difficult to apply ... Nobody is enthusiastic about it," Xiana Mendez, Secretary of State for Trade at the Spanish Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism, was quoted by the report as saying.

In early May, US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said that the Biden administration was discussing restrictions on investments into China, which could promote the development of technologies potentially endangering the US's national security. She added that the measures would be very specific and focused only on technologies that could undermine the security of the US. She also noted that some of the G7 states share the US's concern about China allegedly enforcing 'economic duress' against third countries.

In March, European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU intended to change some of the provisions of the 2020 comprehensive agreement on investment with China due to the recent international developments. She pointed out that some investments could pose a risk to the national or economic security of the EU member states. The EC chief added that the EU must consider diplomatic as well as economic risks resulting from the cooperation with China and take into account China's growing ambitions in the international arena.