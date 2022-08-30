EU Will Not Activate Gas Alert Scheme as Storage Filling Continues - European Commission

The European Union is not in an emergency situation that would require an activation of the EU gas alert mechanism as the filling of the bloc's gas storage is ongoing by the member countries, European Commission (EC) Spokesperson for Climate Action and Energy Tim McPhie said on Tuesday

"The EU alert is there in case of a substantial risk of severe gas shortage or an exceptional high spike in demand, and it can be triggered at the request of five member states or by the commission.

We are not in a situation at the moment where we would see that being the case. Member states are making progress, gas storage is continuing to fill up on a daily basis, and member states are putting in place those demand reduction plans," McPhie told the EC midday briefing.

In an effort to head off the energy crisis, the European Union adopted new rules in June according to which the EU gas storage facilities should be filled up to 80% by November 1, 2022, and up to 90% in subsequent years.