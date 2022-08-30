UrduPoint.com

EU Will Not Activate Gas Alert Scheme As Storage Filling Continues - European Commission

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2022 | 06:42 PM

EU Will Not Activate Gas Alert Scheme as Storage Filling Continues - European Commission

The European Union is not in an emergency situation that would require an activation of the EU gas alert mechanism as the filling of the bloc's gas storage is ongoing by the member countries, European Commission (EC) Spokesperson for Climate Action and Energy Tim McPhie said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) The European Union is not in an emergency situation that would require an activation of the EU gas alert mechanism as the filling of the bloc's gas storage is ongoing by the member countries, European Commission (EC) Spokesperson for Climate Action and Energy Tim McPhie said on Tuesday.

"The EU alert is there in case of a substantial risk of severe gas shortage or an exceptional high spike in demand, and it can be triggered at the request of five member states or by the commission.

We are not in a situation at the moment where we would see that being the case. Member states are making progress, gas storage is continuing to fill up on a daily basis, and member states are putting in place those demand reduction plans," McPhie told the EC midday briefing.

In an effort to head off the energy crisis, the European Union adopted new rules in June according to which the EU gas storage facilities should be filled up to 80% by November 1, 2022, and up to 90% in subsequent years.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage Energy Crisis European Union Alert Progress June November Gas

Recent Stories

GIT reports discussed in senate meetings of varsit ..

GIT reports discussed in senate meetings of varsities

3 minutes ago
 Seven drug peddlers, bootleggers held; drugs, liqu ..

Seven drug peddlers, bootleggers held; drugs, liquor recovered

3 minutes ago
 PBM MD for active participation of citizens in flo ..

PBM MD for active participation of citizens in flood relief activities

3 minutes ago
 Baerbock Proposes to Suspend EU Visa Facilitation ..

Baerbock Proposes to Suspend EU Visa Facilitation Agreement With Russia

5 minutes ago
 Local landlords urged to use land for fish farming ..

Local landlords urged to use land for fish farming

5 minutes ago
 Minister visits GIS lab, reviews drone technology

Minister visits GIS lab, reviews drone technology

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.