UrduPoint.com

EU Wind Power Generation Falls To One-Year Low In August Amid Limited Russian Gas Supplies

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2022 | 02:10 PM

EU Wind Power Generation Falls to One-Year Low in August Amid Limited Russian Gas Supplies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Wind power generation in Europe declined to the lowest annual figure of 10.08% in August amid limited supplies of Russian gas and growing energy prices, according to the WindEurope association's data.

On August 25, the wind power generation in the bloc fell to 7.7% of the total that week, the association's data showed.

The production a day earlier amounted to 8.2%, which is lower than the June and July average of 11.23% and 11.86%, respectively.

The Nord Stream pipeline, which is the main gas supply route to Europe, had been operating at 40% of its capacity since mid-June and declined further to 20% in July as Western sanctions impeded the return of the pipeline's turbines after repairs abroad.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe Nord June July August Gas

Recent Stories

Recent increase in Pol prices challenged before LH ..

Recent increase in Pol prices challenged before LHC

33 minutes ago
 UVAS inks MoU with Alliance Française of Lahore ( ..

UVAS inks MoU with Alliance Française of Lahore (AFL) and holds certificates di ..

1 hour ago
 Why consumers trust vivo smartphones?

Why consumers trust vivo smartphones?

1 hour ago
 Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

2 hours ago
 Turkey, Iran send relief goods for Pakistan flood- ..

Turkey, Iran send relief goods for Pakistan flood-victims

3 hours ago
 UAE President assures all-out support for flood vi ..

UAE President assures all-out support for flood victims in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.