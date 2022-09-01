EU Wind Power Generation Falls to One-Year Low in August Amid Limited Russian Gas Supplies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Wind power generation in Europe declined to the lowest annual figure of 10.08% in August amid limited supplies of Russian gas and growing energy prices, according to the WindEurope association's data.

On August 25, the wind power generation in the bloc fell to 7.7% of the total that week, the association's data showed.

The production a day earlier amounted to 8.2%, which is lower than the June and July average of 11.23% and 11.86%, respectively.

The Nord Stream pipeline, which is the main gas supply route to Europe, had been operating at 40% of its capacity since mid-June and declined further to 20% in July as Western sanctions impeded the return of the pipeline's turbines after repairs abroad.