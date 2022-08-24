EU Wind Power Generation Hits Monthly Low Amid Shortfall in Russian Gas Supplies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Wind power generation in Europe declined to 7.7% of total demand on Tuesday, the lowest figure so far in August, while gas supplies from Russia remain limited, according to data from the WindEurope association and gas transmission network operators.

Wind turbines normally produce 11-20% of the total EU demand in summer. The average wind power generation this August, however, was only 10.19% of total demand.

Meanwhile, Russian gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline and through transit routes via Ukraine remain limited. On Wednesday, the operator of Ukraine's Gas Transmission System received a request for only 2.2 million cubic meters of gas to be transited through the Sudzha metering station, consistent with the daily average since late May.

Sudzha remains the only station transiting Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine after Kiev refused to continue admitting fuel at another station, Sokhranivka, on May 11. The Ukrainian regulator said the closure was the result of Sokhranivka going under the control of Russian armed forces in the Luhansk People's Republic.

Supplies via the Nord Stream pipeline are expected to remain at 31 million cubic meters, according to data from operator Nord Stream AG. The gas flow began to decline starting from mid-June, as Western sanctions impeded the repair of the pipeline's turbines abroad and their return. As a result, the pipeline can operate at no more than 20% of its capacity, which is approximately 170 million cubic meters per day.

On August 31, Nord Stream will be completely stopped for three days due to the maintenance of the only working turbine.

The European Union continues to pump gas into underground storage facilities. The data of the Gas Infrastructure Europe showed that at the end of gas day on August 22, which ended at 04:00 GMT on August 23, European underground storage facilities were 77.74% full, with an average increase of 0.32 percentage points per day. In total, the EU has now accumulated about 78.6 billion cubic meters of gas.