UrduPoint.com

EU Wind Power Generation Hits Monthly Low Amid Shortfall In Russian Gas Supplies

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2022 | 03:20 PM

EU Wind Power Generation Hits Monthly Low Amid Shortfall in Russian Gas Supplies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Wind power generation in Europe declined to 7.7% of total demand on Tuesday, the lowest figure so far in August, while gas supplies from Russia remain limited, according to data from the WindEurope association and gas transmission network operators.

Wind turbines normally produce 11-20% of the total EU demand in summer. The average wind power generation this August, however, was only 10.19% of total demand.

Meanwhile, Russian gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline and through transit routes via Ukraine remain limited. On Wednesday, the operator of Ukraine's Gas Transmission System received a request for only 2.2 million cubic meters of gas to be transited through the Sudzha metering station, consistent with the daily average since late May.

Sudzha remains the only station transiting Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine after Kiev refused to continue admitting fuel at another station, Sokhranivka, on May 11. The Ukrainian regulator said the closure was the result of Sokhranivka going under the control of Russian armed forces in the Luhansk People's Republic.

Supplies via the Nord Stream pipeline are expected to remain at 31 million cubic meters, according to data from operator Nord Stream AG. The gas flow began to decline starting from mid-June, as Western sanctions impeded the repair of the pipeline's turbines abroad and their return. As a result, the pipeline can operate at no more than 20% of its capacity, which is approximately 170 million cubic meters per day.

On August 31, Nord Stream will be completely stopped for three days due to the maintenance of the only working turbine.

The European Union continues to pump gas into underground storage facilities. The data of the Gas Infrastructure Europe showed that at the end of gas day on August 22, which ended at 04:00 GMT on August 23, European underground storage facilities were 77.74% full, with an average increase of 0.32 percentage points per day. In total, the EU has now accumulated about 78.6 billion cubic meters of gas.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe European Union Nord Luhansk Kiev May August Gas From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

3 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in ..

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today for further coopera ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2022

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th August 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.