EU Yet To Agree On Mechanism To Limit Gas Price Hikes - Czech Minister

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2022 | 12:50 AM

EU Yet to Agree on Mechanism to Limit Gas Price Hikes - Czech Minister

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) EU energy ministers at an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday did not agree on a mechanism for limiting gas price hikes, they will consider this issue on December 19, Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Josef Sikela said at a press conference after the ministerial meeting.

According to him, the champagne needed to celebrate the agreement should "lie in the refrigerator, it has not cooled enough yet."

The minister noted that another discussion on this mechanism would be held on Monday, December 19, at the next Energy Council.

"There will be only one open question for discussion on Monday, and that is the price level triggering the mechanism," Sikela said.

He also expressed hope that the ministers would be able to agree on this mechanism on Monday.

