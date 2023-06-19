UrduPoint.com

Eurasian Development Bank Expects Inflation In Belarus To Reach 7.8% By End Of 2023

Eurasian Development Bank Expects Inflation in Belarus to Reach 7.8% by End of 2023

Experts from the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) have predicted that the inflation rate in Belarus will reach 7.8% by the end of 2023, the bank said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Experts from the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) have predicted that the inflation rate in Belarus will reach 7.8% by the end of 2023, the bank said on Monday.

"Strengthening consumer demand and the effects of a weaker national currency could be factors in accelerating price growth by the end of the year. Our baseline forecast is 7.8%," the bank's macro review published on Telegram read.

At the same time, according to official data, inflation in Belarus slowed to 3.7% in annual terms in May after registering 4.7% a month earlier, the EDB added.

The head of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus, Pavel Kallaur, said in April that inflation in the country in 2023 would reach the forecast 7-8%, if there are no new shocks to the economy.

Annual inflation in Belarus in 2022 was 12.8%, which is higher than the initial forecast of the authorities, who planned to keep it at 6%.

Founded in January 2006 by Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan, the EDB is an international financial institution established to promote economic growth, strengthen ties among member countries and support integration processes in Eurasia. The EDB's charter capital is $7 billion.

