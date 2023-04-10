Eurasian Development Bank to Invest $600Mln in Renewable Energy Projects Over Next 3 Years

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) intends to invest $600 million in renewable energy projects over the next three years, the bank said on Monday, EDB Directorate of Sustainable Development chief Albrecht Conrad said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) intends to invest $600 million in renewable energy projects over the next three years, the bank said on Monday, EDB Directorate of Sustainable Development chief Albrecht Conrad said.

"The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) plans to invest US $600 million in renewable energy projects over the next three years," Conrad said at the UNECE Regional Forum on Sustainable Development in Geneva, as quoted in an EDB press release.

The bank could play an important role in managing the development of new regional energy projects in Eurasia, Conrad stated, adding it would also help to attract capital flows necessary to effectively carry out the transition to a "greener economy.

"

The EDB is currently running the Central Asian Water and Energy Complex project based on research and projections to elaborate the most effective ways to develop the sector of renewable energy.

The EDB, founded in January 2006 by Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan, is an international financial institution set up to promote economic growth, extend ties between the member countries, and support integration processes in Eurasia. The EDB's charter capital totals $7 billion.